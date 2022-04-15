Tipperary Vintage Rally fundraiser goes ahead this Easter weekend

With final preparations in place Tipperary Vintage Rally are back at the Plaza in Tipperary Town for their annual fundraiser in aid of South Tipperary Hospice over the Easter weekend, for all car and motorbike enthusiasts this is a date for your diary.

On Easter Saturday 16th April the Honda 50 Trip through Tipp starts at the plaza on the Limerick Road this Trip is for all types of motorbike s and cars and have been getting more popular over the years with over on 100 taking part in the last Trip,registration is from 1.30pm and the run starts at 3.30pm taking in the beautiful countryside of Tipperary with live streaming onface book at various stages throughout the day.

On Easter Sunday 17th April we have our family day out with the show at the plaza where many enthusiasts will gather from all over the country to display their vehicles and goods, with this exhibition there is something for everyone to enjoy from stalls to stationery military vehicles and all makes of car and tractors, mobile pet farm and amusements for children. Gates are open from early morning and admission is only €10 for adults, children are free and all proceeds will go directly to South Tipperary Hospice.

South Tipperary Hospice provide a vital service for families in their hour of need and depend on donations from the public to keep these services going, so any donation would be very welcome . Tipperary Vintage Rally has been fund rising for the south Tipperary hospice for 14 years and to date they have raised over €220.000. We would like to thank all our sponsors over the years, the public who support this event, all who travel to exhibit their vehicles and goods, and all the volunteers. A special thank you to Supermacs our main sponsor who without their continued support we would not be able to stage this event.

So a date in your diary Easter weekend 16th & 17th April Tipp Town Plaza Limerick Road Tipperary.

Find us on facebook TVR Tipperary Vintage Rally.