EVENTS: Ten things to do in Tipperary this weekend

It looks like it's going to be a bumper weekend for events in Tipperary.

From social dancing to exhibitions, check out what's happening across the Premier County.

Saturday

Social Dancing - Templetuohy

From 9pm to midnight. Music by Muriel and Fran

Admission is €10.

Tea and biscuits will be served.



2. Bio Blitz - Cabragh Wetlands

From 10am to 4pm.

As part of heritage week, visitors are invited to work with professionals to count the number of species in an area of the wetlands.

This is a free, family-friendly event.



3. Discard and Select (The Whole Story) exhibition -Roscrea

Damer House Roscrea is currently exhibiting The Amuseolum's Discard and Select (The Whole Story) by Lynne Hoare.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 1pm and from 2pm-4:30pm from Wednesday to Sunday until September 18.



4. Freedom exhibition at Nenagh Arts Centre

Artist Leonie Morris's Freedom exhibition is currently on display in the Nenagh Arts Centre until August 31.

The Nenagh Arts Centre are open from 10am to 12pm on Saturday.



5. Ballyporeen Music Maker Festival

The Ballyporeen music Maker Festival will take place on August 20 and 21 at the sensory garden during the day, and there will be music in the local pubs.

There will be performances from The Kilshanna Junior Choir, D'Ellas, Amy Casey Kelly, Culleton and more.

The Tidy Town group will offer food stalls as well as tea and coffee.

Proceeds to go to Ballyporeen's GAA development group and the school/community council group for the development of an astroturf pitch.



6. Highlight: A Photographic Exhibition of Stained Glass Art in Tipperary-Clonmel

As part of Heritage Week, Clonmel Camera Club and Clonmel Library will host Highlight A Photographic Exhibition of Stained Glass Art in Tipperary.

Saturday is the last day of the exhibition so don't miss out.

The exhibition is open from 10am and 5pm.



7. Thurles Farmers Market

Thurles farmers market is on from 9am to 12:30pm at the Thurles Greyhound Stadium.

At this week's market, there will be a raffle in aid of Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre.

Prizes are a car trailer of turf and a load of firewood.



Sunday



8. Upperchurch Drombane Charity Cycle

The cycling club in Upperchurch Drombane are hosting their annual sponsored Charity Cycle on Sunday, August 21.

There are two routes - 60 KM and 100KM, both starting at 10am in Upperchurch.

Proceeds to the Upperchurch branch of St Vincent de Paul.

You can register on the morning or online at www.cyclingireland or eventmaster.ie.



9. The Portroe Vintage Family Fun and Community Day

Portroe Vintage group are hosting their family fun and community day from 11:30am on Sunday, August 21.

The day promises to be fun with entertainment, including a vintage dress competition, music, fly casting lessons and more.

Proceeds are to go to North Tipperary Hospice Movement.



10. Basket Weaving -Roscrea

As part of Heritage week, Roscrea Heritage Society and Barry Noyce will host a basket weaving demonstration.

Barry will demonstrate how to make a creel, an indigenous Irish basket of prehistoric origin.

Attendees with have the opportunity to try their hand at the craft.

The event will be held at the courthouse from 12pm to 2pm.

Admission is free.