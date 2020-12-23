ALERT: Tipperary people! Forecaster warns there is risk of 'widespread snow' in days ahead

A forecaster is warning that snow is 'likely' for many parts of the country this weekend with a very cold spell of weather on the way.

In his latest forecast, Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel is forecasting a 'major change' to the weather in the coming days as a cold airmass which originated in the Arctic locates itself over Ireland.

The forecast states: "Following on from a couple of settled days between Wednesday and Christmas Day our weather will become much more unsettled through St Stephens Day as a cold front sinks south eastwards across the country. This will introduce an unsettled north to northwesterly airflow will plenty of heavy snow showers affecting many parts of Ulster, Connacht and the Northern half of the Midlands. Accumulations of between 5-10 cm are possible here by Sunday evening and into Monday.

"Into the early days of next week there’s the risk of more widespread snow for a time as a number of polar lows are forecast to bring the risk or more persistent snow across the country. This is something I will keep you informed about over the coming days."

