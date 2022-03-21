WATCH: Met Éireann chart shows stunning sunshine over Ireland all week
There's more good weather on the way and into the weekend, according to Met Eireann.
The national forecaster said: "High pressure will dominate our weather through the rest of the week and over next weekend too with largely dry and sunny conditions."
It seems the conditions are going to improve with temperatures increasing to the high teens in parts.
