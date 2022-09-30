WEATHER WATCH: Heavy downpours expected over the coming weekend with spells of sunshine in places

Today

Wet and windy this morning with widespread rain turning heavy, leading to a risk of spot flooding and dangerous road conditions. Rain will clear eastwards by lunchtime to sunny spells and showers.

Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees in strong and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly and easing with the clearing rain.

Breezy tonight with clear spells and widespread showers, some heavy with thunder in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Saturday

Sunshine and some heavy showers expected tomorrow. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with isolated showers in the north, it may turn cloudier on southern coasts with rain and drizzle there for a time. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

Sunday

Mainly dry on Sunday with sunny spells and isolated showers on northern coasts. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Staying mainly dry on Sunday night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Monday

Mostly cloudy on Monday with rain and drizzle developing in the west in the afternoon, staying mainly dry for much of the day in the east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in freshening southerly winds. Temperatures overnight on Monday night no lower than 11 to 14 degrees as rain moves eastwards.