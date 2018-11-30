Tipperary based singer Colin Kenny joins Christmas country show

The Christmas Country Concert Tour makes its annual seasonal stop in Tullamore when it returns to the Tullamore Court Hotel on December 20.

Artists taking part are Ray Lynam, Philomena Begley, Dominic Kirwan, Louise Morrissey, Kathy Durkin, Colm Kirwan, Barry Kirwan, Stacey Breen, Aidan Quinn, Chrissy Mac. MC for evening is Brian Cunningham.

Also joining the extensive line up is Borrisokane based singer Colin Kenny who has become one of Ireland's rising stars on the country music scene.

The Christmas Country Concert has become one of the most enjoyed and most looked-forward to nights of the year for country fans in the midlands and this years show looks to be no exception.

The Christmas concert takes place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on December 20. Tickets are available now from reception. Doors open at 7.30, show begins 8pm. Please note that seating is unreserved.