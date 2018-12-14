Christmas Crooners swing into Nenagh on December 19

Swing into Christmas with the festive crooners fresh from the West End in Nenagh Arts Centre on Wednesday, December 19.

This fantastic cast of West End singers are backed by the superb and talented swing band the Jazz All Stars who will perform over 30 well known Christmas hits including Baby it’s cold outside, Chestnuts Roasting, Little Drummer Boy and White Christmas.

There will also be swing arrangements of Christmas hymns and songs such as God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Deck The Halls and Silent Night.

Staged in the warm and delightful style of the famous Andy Williams Christmas Shows, this brilliant production is a must see this festive season and promises to be a toe tapping delight from start to finish.

Christmas Crooners comes to Nenagh Arts Centre on Wednesday, December 19 at 8pm. Tickets cost €22/ €20 (plus €1 Booking Fee), includes festive nibbles and drinks prior to the show.