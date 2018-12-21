First acts announced for Feile Classical 2019

THE Sultans of Ping, Mundy and the Frank and Walters are among the first acts announced for Feile Classical music festival 2019.

The Trip to Tipp made a stomping return in 2018 as Féile Classical, with two-sold out electrifying concerts entertaining over 20,000 people, lauded as one of gigs-of-the-year and singlehandedly putting Thurles back on the map as a music town to be reckoned with.

Due to the constant heartfelt request of fans and the persuasive skill of Tom Dunne, CWB.ie is delighted to announce Trip to Tipp Weekender will take place Friday 20 and Saturday 21, September 2019.

The first band to be confirmed and a huge treat for 90's fans is cult icons Sultans of Ping who will return to Thurles for the first time in 26 years.

Also taking to the 2019 stage, fellow Corkonians The Frank and Walters, whose euphoric opening was one of this year’s highlights and a special performance from Mundy who promises an atmosphere of ‘Gin & Tonic’ skies over Semple.

A full line up is set to be revealed in Spring 2019.

Announcing Trip to Tipp Weekender event curator Tom Dunne said: “I was humbled to have been part of something so special as what took place in Thurles, it was remarkable. When each of the bands got back to home to normality, the feeling just stayed with us, we kept in touch swapping stories and having the craic about who’s set was the best, the energy was still with us, the conclusion was that the buzz of the weekend was far too special to be a once off. The Trip to Tipp is back and it needs to stay, I got in touch with CWB.ie and they secured the dates for 2019! Ken Rice and the ICO are on board to create some magic and our first announcement for 2019 is Sultans of Ping – a true cult band of the 90s, along with Mundy, The Frank and Walters and many others – it’s going to be all of the magic of this September and a hell of a lot more."

Trip to Tipp Weekender Early Bird Weekend tickets are €139.50 incl. booking fee and are on sale on Eventbrite only at this discounted price until December 31, 2018. Tickets available here.

Early-Bird Trip to Tipp Weekender 2019 Tickets give you access to…

A full weekend of the best of Irish 90’s rock and contemporary Irish artists performing with the soul-quenchingly talented Irish Chamber Orchestra

A weekend of 90s nostalgia throughout the town of Thurles with an even bigger music trail and events around Liberty Square.

TWICE the amount of food stalls than Féile Classical 2018, offering festival fayre akin to those at Body & Soul or Electric Picnic

Gin, Vodka, Beer and Bubbles! The prosecco tent was such a hit that plans are afoot to launch a Bubble Bath in 2019…. Watch this space!

A highlight of this year’s event was the incorrigible and hilarious Dustin the Turkey, he will be back in 2019, out and about in the crowd getting people to bear their soul and confess to their 90’s misadventures!



The full Trip to Tipp Weekender line-up will be announced in Spring 2019 along with details of Glamping, Food, Music Trail and much more!