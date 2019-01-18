Clare artist opens exhibition in the Excel

As part of the decade of centenary events, the Tipperary Excel is delighted to present an exhibition of paintings by artist Mick O’Dea, entitled Armed Men.

Born in Ennis County Clare, O’Dea studied at the National College of Art and Design and the University of Massachusetts from 1976 until 1981.

The selection of work on display at the Excel is drawn from four distinct bodies of work that O’Dea has been progressing for over 10 years in addition to new works that were made especially for the Excel Gallery including Black and Tan, 2010, Trouble, 2012, The Split, 2014 and The Foggy Dew, 2016.

O’Dea’s work bringS to life the images and people of the period through the lucid, expressive and dynamic style of his painting.

The exhibition will continue in the Excel Gallery, Tipperary town until March 2.