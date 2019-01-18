What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Film

The Guardians will be screened in the Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday, January 16 at 8pm. Tickets: €9/ €5. For more information please contact the box office on 0504 90204 or email boxoffice@sourcearts.ie

Theatre

The Year of the Hiker has been plays in Rosegreen Hall on Thursday 17 (call 087 2204034), Brewery Lane Carrick on Friday, January 18 (call 086 1274736), Thomastown Concert Hall on Saturday, January 19 (call 087 7728170) and Croc on Oir Mullinahone on Sunday, January 20 (call 086 8907329).

Gig

Clonmel Folk Club's next concert features the Petersens on Tuesday, January 22 at the Coachman Bar, Clonmel. Tickets €15 from Ger Ambrose Jewellers, The Arts Centre Clonmel and The Coachman Bar.

Concert

Singer Tommy Fleming plays the Clonmel Park Hotel on Thursday, January 17. Doors open at 7.15pm and show commences at 8pm. Tickets cost €30

Music

The Irish Country Stars Concert makes its first visit to The Source Arts Centre on Thursday, January 17. Tickets €25.

Panto

Cashel Panto Society present Alice in Wonderland from January 17 to 20, 2019. Tickets on sale from Rossa Pottery, Mian Street Cashel or by calling 062 61388.

Dancing

A tea dance will take place in Drombane Hall on Friday, January 18. Music by Peter Burke from 9 to 12pm. All are welcome.

Music

One of the country's top live bands Gina and the Champions come to the Bru Boru Theatre Cashel on Friday, January 18, 2019. Tickets cost €25 from 062 61122.

Cooking demo

Celebrity chef Edward Hayden will give a cooking demonstration in aid of Ballycahill NS on Friday, January 25 in Younges Lounge, The Ragg, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost €20 and are available from the school on 0504 22492, Anne Marie 087 9346125 or Kay 086 6814881.

Concert

Enjoy some of the best known hits from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Elvis and many more in the Bru Boru Theatre, Cashel on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Show starts at 8pm and tickets cost €24.

Gig

Rattle and Hum will perform at The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, February 2. Tickets (€15) from www.thesourcearts centre.ie

Gig

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards will play the Raheen House Hotel on Thursday, January 24 at 8pm. Tickets available from www.clonmelworldmusic. com, in Marians Bookshop Clonmel, South Tipperary Arts Centre Clonmel and from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.

Drama

Moyne Drama Group will take to the stage with their 2019 production of the hilarious Ray Cooney comedy Out of Order on Thursday night, January 24 and running until Sunday, January 27 in Moyne Community Centre. Tickets will be available on the door priced at €12 and concessions are available for OAP’s and children.

Film

IFTA nominated documentary The Silver Branch will receive it's Tipperary screen debut at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles next Wednesday, January 23 at 8pm. For more information visit thesourceartscentre.ie