Fundraising concert for Living Links

A variety concert in aid of Tipperary Living Links will take place at Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, February 1, 2019.

This is me - an evening of song and dance will include performances by local groups and musicians including The Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh, Slow Seas, Sarah Lynch and Niamh Chadwick.

Tickets are €10 and are available from Nenagh Arts Centre on 067 34400. Doors open 7:30pm. Show starts 8pm.

The first Living Links group was set up in Cloughjordan in May 2002 in response to a suicide in the local community.

The listening/ support service is free of charge and available to any person in the community who has in any way been affected by suicide.