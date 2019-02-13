What's on: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Drama

Cloughjordan Drama Group present Happy Birthday dear Alice in the Parochial Hall, Cloughjordan from Friday, February 15, Saturday 16, Sunday 17, Wednesday 20, Friday 22 and Saturday 23. Show nightly at 8pm. Booking at 087-9192877.

Concert

On Friday, February 15, Moycarkey NS will host an evening of musical entertainment in St. Peter's Church Moycarkey at 7.30pm. Performing on the night include the Horse and Jockey singers, Frank Hayes, Conor Harnett, Lorraine Treacy, Cuisle Harpists, Seán Treacy Pipe Band, Moycarkey Two- Mile- Borris Littleton Folk Group. Tickets €15, available from Moycarkey NS, O' Keeffe's shop Horse and Jockey and Lár na Páirce, Thurles.

Dancing

Tea dance in Drombane Hall on Friday, February 15. Music by Declan Aungier from 9pm to 12. All are welcome.

Music

Jenny Greene and Al Gibbs play Hayes Hotel on Saturday, February 16. Doors open at 10pm. Early bird tickets have sold out but a limited number of tickets remain. Call 0504 22122 for more information.

Comedy

Brendan Grace brings his Funnyman tour to Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday, February 16 at 8pm. Tickets €30.

Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on Sunday night, February 17 to Pat Daly. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm and includes a break for tea and biscuits.

Theatre

Nenagh Players present What Happened Bridgie Cleary written by Tom MacIntyre and directed by Donal Bray on Wednesday, February 20 and Thursday, February 21 in Nenagh Arts Centre at 8pm each night. To make bookings for the performances in Nenagh please contact Nenagh Arts Centre on 067-34400, or go to www.nenagharts.com

Drama

Borrisokane Players perform Don’t Tell The Wife in Clarke Memorial Hall, Borrisokane, from Friday February 22 to Sunday February 24 inclusive, curtains up nightly at 8.30pm sharp. Booking Advisable on 089 4656992, between 4-9pm. Spread the word!

Concert

On Saturday, March 2, 2019 Cruthaigh presents No Covers at the Source Arts Centre. No Covers will consist of young aspiring and passionate musicians. Starting at 8pm acts such as Small Fish, Kyle English, Jack-K, Mill Road and 5Day will showcase their musical talent. Acts will be performing original music only. Tickets for this concert cost €10 and are available now from www. thesourceartscentre.ie.

Drama

Thurles Drama Group present Alice’s Adventures in the New World in The Source, Thurles from February 18 to 23. Tickets €15/10.

Musical

TMS present Jesus Christ Superstar in the Tipperary Excel for six nights from Monday, February 18 to Saturday, February 23. Tickets are on sale now from the Excel at 062 80520.

Music

The Monday Club at The 19th Hole in Upper Irishtown, Clonmel welcomes singer songwriter Mark Geary at 8pm sharp next Monday night, February 18.

To have your event included in the gig guide email: niamh.dillon@tipperarylive.ie