Compelling drama Remember to Breathe comes to The Source
Tipperary born writer and director Orla Murphy draws on her own emigrant experiences in New Zealand in her full-length theatrical debut Remember to Breathe.
The play follows three people trying to survive the aftershocks of the Christchurch earthquake. In a pool in New Zealand, recent emigrant Maeve is learning to swim. Her swimaholic coach spurs her on.
But even as she battles the water, Maeve’s heart is calling her home – to an unresolved dilemma with her much-loved father.
Remember to Breathe comes to The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm.
Tickets cost from €14 - €16 .
