Compelling drama Remember to Breathe comes to The Source

Tipperary born writer and director Orla Murphy draws on her own emigrant experiences in New Zealand in her full-length theatrical debut Remember to Breathe.

The play follows three people trying to survive the aftershocks of the Christchurch earthquake. In a pool in New Zealand, recent emigrant Maeve is learning to swim. Her swimaholic coach spurs her on.

But even as she battles the water, Maeve’s heart is calling her home – to an unresolved dilemma with her much-loved father.

Remember to Breathe comes to The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm.

Tickets cost from €14 - €16 .