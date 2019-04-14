Thurles musician Dolores Fogarty releases new album

After a brief hiatus in 2018, experimental dream-pop duo Telephone Explosions return with a new full-length album for 2019.

Comprised of Thurles songwriter Dolores Fogarty and Adrian Mee, the band formed in Maynooth in 2016 and released their first single Pocket in January 2017 to a warm critical reception.

The band have previously performed at Body & Soul, Electric Picnic and Sligo Live. The duo finished writing and recording after the birth of their second child in 2018, and it was co-produced in Audioland Studios with Anthony Gibney, and mastered by Hayley Connolly at Masterlabs.

Wide-ranging influences can be heard throughout the album, with drum machines and synthetic chimes sitting comfortably alongside ambient field recordings and hints of Irish traditional.

The self released debut draws on themes of 'hidden transmissions, unsolved mysteries, new life and waking the dead.'

The album will be available to stream/ download on all platforms on April 23, as well as on CD which can be purchased directly via Bandcamp.

The album will be launched at the Teacher's Club in Dublin on Thursday, April 18 at 7pm. Entry is free.