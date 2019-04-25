A night of popular music in Tipperary church will support two worthy causes

The South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) will sign off on its golden jubilee celebrations in style by supporting two very good causes.

A charity concert in Old St. Mary’s Church in Clonmel on Saturday May 4 will raise funds for the Clonmel Daffodil Day fund, which supports the Irish Cancer Society’s night nurses; and Sanie’s Trust.

Sanie’s Trust supports Clonmel woman Sandra McLaren (née Connolly) , who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis six years ago and is now permanently confined to a wheelchair. In July she will travel to Mexico for stem cell treatment specific for MS, and funding for which is now being raised across the community.

The line-up for the concert at Old St. Mary’s includes The Celtic Choristers from Dublin (musical director Ethel Glancy), Cahir to Sing Choir (musical director Fidelma Nugent), Fethard Abbey Choir (musical director Anne Barry) and New Inn Voices (musical direcor Jayne McConnon).

It will also feature soloists Ellie Mackey, Clonmel and Waterford and Fran Garry Marnane, Tipperary, as well as accompanist Andrew Purcell, Clonmel and Kilcock.

The concert will start at 7. 30pm sharp and tickets will be available at the door on the night. Adults cost €10, concession €8 and children €5, while raffle tickets cost €5 each.

A great night of popular music is promised with such classics as Wherever You Go, This is Me, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Yesterday, American Trilogy, Grace, Fast Car, Come to the Music, Danny Boy and Isle of Hope.

The Celtic Choristers is a male voice choir based in St. Mary’s College, Rathmines, Dublin.

Over the years they have performed in the National Concert Hall, The Royal Hospital Kilmainham and Áras an Uachtaráin.

Since its formation in 1998 the choir has competed successfully in choral festivals at New Ross, Navan, Sligo, Coleraine, Bangor and Llandudno in Wales.

Cahir to Sing Choir is a ladies choir based in Cahir. Formed in January 2016 by a small group of women with a common interest in singing for pleasure, its membership has since grown and its members hail from many parts of the globe, with a wide age range.

Its performances have included the annual Christmas concerts in the atmospheric surroundings of Cahir Castle; a full concert themed around the music of the 1960s; concerts in the historic St. Paul’s Church in Cahir; participation in workshops and festivals and guest appearances at local fundraising events.

New Inn Voices is a community choir based in the village of New Inn. The choir began in September 2014 when a small group from the parish met to talk about how they could simply share their love of music and singing. This diverse group of farmers, teachers, guards, electricians, plumbers, nurses, dentists, administrators, busy parents and grandparents share and develop their love of singing and friendship through the joy of music.

