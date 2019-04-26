Blizzards and The 2 Johnnies for The West's Awake Festival

The line up for the annual West Awake festival has been officially unveiled with 00's favourites The Blizzards and social media stars The 2 Johnnies set to grace the stage in Clonoulty Rossmore GAA grounds this June bank holiday weekend.

Joining the Trust me I'm a Doctor singers will be local band Strings and Things, the Pappa Zita’s and the ever popular Rebel Hearts on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Thousands of music fans made the trip west in 2018 to see Dublin band Hudson Taylor, Rebel Hearts and the Wig Wam Glam band perform and this year's line up is expected to draw a similar sized crowd once more.

GAA fans need not despair either as all eventualities have been taken care of with a giant screen showing the Tipperary V Clare game on the day.

Early bird tickets cost €20 with general admission costing €25.