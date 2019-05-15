FEILE: More acts added to Tipp Classical line up

The Blizzards, Jack O'Rourke and Thurles band Jester are among the latest additions to the Tipp Classical line up which takes place this September 20 and 21.

A day by day break down for the upcoming Tipp Classical has also been released with Horslips, Wendy James and The Stunning set to play the Friday night of the festival and Sultans of Ping, THERAPY? and Something Happens among the assembled acts set to grace the stage in Semple Stadium on Saturday, September 21.

Tipp Classical line up:

Main Stage Friday, September 20

Horslips

Shane MacGowan with special guests

Transvision Vamps Wendy James

The Stunning (full show)

Frank and Walters

Picturehouse

Jerry Fish Stage

The Blizzards

The Pale

Bitch Falcon

Thumper

Jack O'Rourke

Jester

Montauk Hotel

Main stage Saturday, September 21

Sultans of Ping

Therapy?

The Fat Lady Sings

Thin Lizzy's Brian Downey and Eric Bell

Mundy

Eleanor McEvoy

Something Happens

Jerry Fish Stage

Jerry Fish

Engine Alley

Jack O'Rourke

Thumper

Crow Black Chicken

Lilac

Bright Falls

To curate and host the Tipperary Food Feile, organisers are delighted to welcome chef Kevin Thornton on board. This is a first for an Irish festival to have on board a two star Michelin chef to curate the whole festival food offering.

Meanwhile the popular food and drinks village will feature the Prosecco Tent and Applemans Secret Garden while the food fayre will have an abundance of local Tipperary produce to keep you fuelled. Dingle Distillery will be on hand pouring their signature gin and vodka all weekend in refreshing cocktails. Tipperary Festival Foods Pop-Up will be on-site serving up mouth-watering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The ever popular Tribal Talks live from the Dome will also make a welcome return this year hosted by Irish Independent journalist and Tipperary native John Meagher, co-hosting with fellow Tipp media legend Paul Collins. Also joining Tribal Talks are the hugely popular Tipperary comedy duo The 2 Johnnies.

Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite via www.TippClassical.com while physical tickets are available in Lar Na Pairce, Thurles

PRICING

€159.50 incl. booking fee - Weekend Ticket

€89.50 incl. booking fee - Friday Day Ticket

€89.50 incl. booking fee - Saturday Day Ticket

€150.00 incl. booking fee - Campervan Ticket

For further information visit www.tippclassical.com.