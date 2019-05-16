MOVIES
CASTING CALL: Tipperary extras needed for ‘medieval scenes’ in new movie
Budding actors across Tipperary are in with a chance of seeing themselves on the big screen following a nationwide casting call for extras for a film shooting in Offaly next week.
Ireland's leading agency for film and TV opportunities, Movieextras.ie, have released a call out for extras to appear in the background of a number of scenes for a 'medieval' style film shooting on location in Tullamore on Wednesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 23.
Male and female extras of all ages are required for the shoot.
A second casting call looking for youths aged 12 to 16 was also released.
