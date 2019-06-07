New TV series for Jo Southwell

Screenwriter and director, Jo Southwell, who has Nenagh links, is currently busy directing a television series with Lion TV in Britain, writes Tom Ryan.

Jo is daughter of Mrs Hanora Kelly of Bruach Tailte, Nenagh. She is a second generation Irish woman living now in Henley on Thames.

She spent the beginning of her career teaching in Teach an Leinn, Nenagh; St Marys, Newport; and various schools in Dublin.

Her professional acting career took off while in Ireland, where she took small roles in film productions and was involved with Centre Stage in Limerick.

She returned to the UK to further her acting career. She and her sister have acted in Fair City and Jo also acted with James Bond star Pierce Brosnan.