Former Ursuline student Jessie Buckley tipped for Oscar glory

Kerry born actress Jessie Buckley has been tipped to pick up her first Oscar nomination following her knock out performance in this year's heart-wrenching musical drama Wild Rose.

Industry movie magazine Variety recently named the Killarney actress as a strong contender in the Best Actress category at next year's Oscar's ceremony alongside Hollywood heavyweights Emma Thompson, Awkwafina and Charlize Theron.

Buckley's charismatic performance as the straight talking Glaswegian Rose-Lynn Harlan who yearns for a career as a country music singer has been receiving rave reviews since its release earlier this year.

Buckley, who attended the Ursuline Secondary School in the mid 00's, honed her craft with the Royal Irish Academy of Music and the Tipperary Millennium Orchestra while a student in Thurles.

In May 2019, she returned to her former alma mater to present end of year student awards at the Ursuline, including the Hyland Trophy for music pupil of the year, an award Buckley herself collected in 2007.

The 29 year old actress recently appeared in the Sky Atlantic/ HBO drama miniseries Chernobyl as part of an ensemble cast.

She will next appear in an upcoming biopic on Judy Garland, playing Rosalyn Wilder, the production assistant who worked with the Wizard of Oz star during her last performances in London in 1968. The film is scheduled for release in October 2019.