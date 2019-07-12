Barry McCarthy Memorial Swims take place in Carrick-on-Suir this weekend

Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club will host the annual Barry McCarthy Memorial Charity Swims in aid of South Tipperary Hospice from Sean Healy Park this Saturday, July 13.

Entry registration for swimmers will be at 3pm and the swims begin at 4pm. Swim distances are 500m, 750m and 1500m.

Later that evening there will be a free barbecue for all the participants and their supporters. For further information please contact (087) 417 7545.