Musicians from all over the country will take part in Tipperary busking competition

The Bulmers Busking Competition returns for its fourth year as part of the Clonmel Busking Festival weekend from Thursday- Sunday, August 8-11.

The competition has now become a recognised stepping stone for up and coming musical performers. This year’s event has attracted entries from 14 counties, along with home-grown talent from Tipperary.

The event takes place on Saturday August 10 on Mitchel Street, where each act will perform two songs in front of judges.

Finalists will be chosen during the afternoon and they in turn will perform one song for the judges, John Spillane and Truly DiVine, under the arches of the Main Guard at 5pm.

This year there are three categories and Clonmel Busking Festival will sponsor the two categories for younger musicians – performers under 12 and under 18. Bulmers are proud sponsors of the Over 18 busking category, which will have a cash prize for the winner.

To enter in any of the categories you must register at www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com before Wednesday August 7.

During the Clonmel Busking Festival weekend, more than 50 bands will perform in local venues, with free entry to all events.

The Kids Street Carnival returns to Mitchel Street from 1pm until 5pm on Friday August 9. There will be a variety of free treats such as candy floss and popcorn for the children.

The Suir Blueway Walk takes place again this year on Saturday August 10. There are two options available – a 20 kms walk from Carrick-on-Suir to Clonmel or the shorter 8 kms walk from Kilsheelan to Clonmel.

A new dimension to this year’s festival is the feelgood factor.

A number of free events including talks, demonstrations, free yoga, pilates and Thai Chi classes will be held at various times and locations throughout the weekend.

The free Family Fun Day returns on Sunday August 11 as one of the highlights of the weekend, with over 7,000 people expected at the Denis Burke Park.

People may participate in a yoga class, sing along with a variety of musical acts or just sit back, relax and soak up the atmosphere. Charges apply for water zorbing and bouncy castles.

A new addition to the Family Fun Day is a free dog show. There will be nine categories and prizes for the winners in each category.

Full details of all events and entry requirements are available on the website www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com

For more What's On in Tipperary read Roly Daniels to perform at the Clonmel Park Hotel