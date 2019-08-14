Clonmel Camera Club exhibition opens next Monday

Clonmel Camera Club's annual exhibition of photography is taking place from next Monday August 19 until Friday August 30 in Clonmel Library.

This exhibition gives members the opportunity to publicly display their printed photographs.

Club members will be in attendance at various times during the exhibition to answer questions about the display, or about the club and its activities.

Members will once again be exhibiting some photographs from their colleagues in Costa Masnaga, Italy, the birthplace of Charles Bianconi. Clonmel Camera Club is twinned with the Costa Photo Group.

The club is now in its 19th year and is open to photographers of all abilities and experience.

Meetings are held in The Coachman in Parnell Street on alternate Monday evenings.

Further details on club website www.clonmelcameraclub.com.

People who are not able to come along to meetings can become online members of the club's Facebook group.

