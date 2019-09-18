Féile ’19 stage times revealed for this weekend's music festival

The final stage timetable has been confirmed for this weekend’s festival which will host a world beating range of Irish performers including Sinead O’Connor, The Stunning, Horslips and Sultans of Ping and some very special guests.

Curated by Tom Dunne, FÉILE ‘19 will see one of the strongest Irish music line-ups ever assembled take to the stage at Semple Stadium this weekend.

Iconic acts including Sinéad O’Connor performing the songs of Shane Mac Gowan Horslips, The Stunning, Eleanor McEvoy, The Fat Lady Sings, The Pale, Picturehouse, The Frank & Walters, Sultans of Ping, and Therapy? just to name a few will take the stage with 90’s icons Transvision Vamp’s Wendy James and (Unbeliveable!) EMF joining the party.

Your hosts across the weekend will include Tom Dunne, Jerry Fish,Dustin the Turkey and tons of classic clips from Feile TV!

The festival has just announced the finer details of what is set to be a great weekend with the opening acts being Picturehouse on the Friday and Mundy on Saturday kicking off two huge days respectively on the main stage.

Before that Tipp’s finest The 2 Johnnies and Paul Collins will host a very special “Up for Feile” Show at The Dome kicking off at 4pm with interviews and craic from a host of familiar Feile faces.

Food will also be a big part of the line-up over the weekend with the Food for Life festival area, curated by renowned Michelin Star chef Kevin Thornton, open until 2am each day.

A variety of Ireland’s finest food establishments from Shaka Poké to LaLa Poutine will be there tickling the taste buds of festival goers along with a bespoke cocktail menu from Dingle Gin, Tullamore Dew and the barefoot wines prosecco tent.

Féile ’19 festival gates will open at 3pm on Friday and 2pm on Saturday with limited tickets available on the door each day.

For those setting up camp for the weekend, the campsite will open from 10am on Friday morning.

And the news coming direct from Phily Ryan’s pub in Nenagh is that Shane Mac Gowan is feeling fine and hoping to join Sinead on Friday night!

So get the gang back together and head to Thurles where the craic has always been 90’s!

Below is an outline of stage times schedule across the weekend:

Friday September 20

MAIN STAGE

17:00: Jerry Fish

18:00: Wendy James

19:00: Eleanor Mc Evoy

19:45: The Frank & Walters

20:30: Sinéad O’Connor

21:30: Horslips

22:30: The Stunning

THE DOME STAGE

16:00: Paul Collins & The 2 Johnnies present - UP for Feile

Interviews to include Dustin the Turkey, The Frank & Walters, The Stunning, Kevin Thornton and loads more live on Stage

17:00: Picturehouse Live on Stage

23:30: The Pale Live

00:30: DJ Micky Mac & Will Leahy till late

TIPP TOP

15:30 : Bright Falls

16:15: DJ Micky Mac & Kev Cotter

23:30: Silent Disco: KORMAC v NDT

Saturday September 21

MAIN STAGE

16:30: Mundy

17:30: The Fat Lady Sings

18:30: Thin Lizzy’s Brian Downey’s Alive & Dangerous with Eric Bell & Andy Cairns

19:30: EMF

20:30: Therapy

21:30: Sultans of Ping

22:30: Something Happens

THE DOME STAGE

15:30: Jack O’Rourke

16:00: Paul Collins & The 2 Johnnies present UP For Féile

Interviews to include EMF, Something Happens, Kevin Thornton and loads more live on Stage

23:00: Jester Live

23:30: The Blizzards Live

00:30: DJ Will Leahy til late

TIPP TOP

15:30: Seskin Lane

16:15: DJ Micky Mac & Kev Cotter

23:30: Silent Disco - Le Galaxie DJ’s V DJ NDT

Note: Campsite opens at 10am on Saturday and main gates open at 4pm.