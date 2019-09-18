Féile ’19
Féile ’19 stage times revealed for this weekend's music festival
The final stage timetable has been confirmed for this weekend’s festival which will host a world beating range of Irish performers including Sinead O’Connor, The Stunning, Horslips and Sultans of Ping and some very special guests.
Curated by Tom Dunne, FÉILE ‘19 will see one of the strongest Irish music line-ups ever assembled take to the stage at Semple Stadium this weekend.
Iconic acts including Sinéad O’Connor performing the songs of Shane Mac Gowan Horslips, The Stunning, Eleanor McEvoy, The Fat Lady Sings, The Pale, Picturehouse, The Frank & Walters, Sultans of Ping, and Therapy? just to name a few will take the stage with 90’s icons Transvision Vamp’s Wendy James and (Unbeliveable!) EMF joining the party.
Your hosts across the weekend will include Tom Dunne, Jerry Fish,Dustin the Turkey and tons of classic clips from Feile TV!
The festival has just announced the finer details of what is set to be a great weekend with the opening acts being Picturehouse on the Friday and Mundy on Saturday kicking off two huge days respectively on the main stage.
Before that Tipp’s finest The 2 Johnnies and Paul Collins will host a very special “Up for Feile” Show at The Dome kicking off at 4pm with interviews and craic from a host of familiar Feile faces.
Food will also be a big part of the line-up over the weekend with the Food for Life festival area, curated by renowned Michelin Star chef Kevin Thornton, open until 2am each day.
A variety of Ireland’s finest food establishments from Shaka Poké to LaLa Poutine will be there tickling the taste buds of festival goers along with a bespoke cocktail menu from Dingle Gin, Tullamore Dew and the barefoot wines prosecco tent.
Féile ’19 festival gates will open at 3pm on Friday and 2pm on Saturday with limited tickets available on the door each day.
For those setting up camp for the weekend, the campsite will open from 10am on Friday morning.
And the news coming direct from Phily Ryan’s pub in Nenagh is that Shane Mac Gowan is feeling fine and hoping to join Sinead on Friday night!
So get the gang back together and head to Thurles where the craic has always been 90’s!
Below is an outline of stage times schedule across the weekend:
Friday September 20
MAIN STAGE
17:00: Jerry Fish
18:00: Wendy James
19:00: Eleanor Mc Evoy
19:45: The Frank & Walters
20:30: Sinéad O’Connor
21:30: Horslips
22:30: The Stunning
THE DOME STAGE
16:00: Paul Collins & The 2 Johnnies present - UP for Feile
Interviews to include Dustin the Turkey, The Frank & Walters, The Stunning, Kevin Thornton and loads more live on Stage
17:00: Picturehouse Live on Stage
23:30: The Pale Live
00:30: DJ Micky Mac & Will Leahy till late
TIPP TOP
15:30 : Bright Falls
16:15: DJ Micky Mac & Kev Cotter
23:30: Silent Disco: KORMAC v NDT
Saturday September 21
MAIN STAGE
16:30: Mundy
17:30: The Fat Lady Sings
18:30: Thin Lizzy’s Brian Downey’s Alive & Dangerous with Eric Bell & Andy Cairns
19:30: EMF
20:30: Therapy
21:30: Sultans of Ping
22:30: Something Happens
THE DOME STAGE
15:30: Jack O’Rourke
16:00: Paul Collins & The 2 Johnnies present UP For Féile
Interviews to include EMF, Something Happens, Kevin Thornton and loads more live on Stage
23:00: Jester Live
23:30: The Blizzards Live
00:30: DJ Will Leahy til late
TIPP TOP
15:30: Seskin Lane
16:15: DJ Micky Mac & Kev Cotter
23:30: Silent Disco - Le Galaxie DJ’s V DJ NDT
Note: Campsite opens at 10am on Saturday and main gates open at 4pm.
