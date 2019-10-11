Tipperary musical society's busy programme of fundraisers for Clonmel theatre upgrade

Several fundraising events will take place in the coming weeks as St. Mary’s Choral Society endeavour to raise much needed funds to improve facilities at The White Memorial Theatre, Wolfe Tone Street, Clonmel.

With Hallowe’en and Christmas looming, St. Mary's Choral Society has plenty of tricks and treats in store for everyone.

A night with a medium

On October 26, A Night of Mediumship with Anne-Marie Slavin will be held in the theatre.

Anne-Marie is a well-established Medium both locally and nationwide.

If you have never attended a night of Mediumship here’s what to expect – Anne-Marie will connect to the other side, relaying messages from loved ones who are now in the spirit world.

However, Anne-Marie is acutely aware of privacy surrounding loved ones in spirit and their living family members and will ensure matters of a sensitive nature are not discussed without permission.

It is advisable to book tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night or in advance via the society's new online booking system at www.ticketsource.eu/white

memorialtheatre.

The show will begin at 8pm sharp with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Scary nights

October 31 will see one of Clonmel’s oldest and most historic buildings transform from a theatre to a Graveside Manor and later The Asylum.

At 2pm the doors of the Graveside Manor will open for all those brave enough to explore.

This event promises to be a spooktacular, family activity for all to enjoy.

Tickets for Graveside Manor are €5 per child and can be purchased at the door.

At 8pm that night the theatre will once again transform into The Asylum.

This most intense and terrifying adult only Hallowe’en experience will test even the bravest of individuals.

The Asylum is one place where you do not want to get left behind, have you got what it takes?

This event is the first of its kind in Clonmel and is not for the faint-hearted!

General admission is €10 and tickets are available upon entering….if you dare!

It's panto time

With Christmas fast approaching that can only mean one thing in The White Memorial Theatre.

It’s Panto time - Oh yes it is!

On November 19 to 23, St. Mary's Choral Society will stage Dick Meany's Christmas pantomime Mother Goose.

This timeless tale will captivate and amuse children of all ages.

This pantomime tells the hilarious story of Mother Goose, played by stalwart George Barry, and her wild adventures.

Alongside George, 70 talented children from Clonmel and surrounding areas will take to the stage to entertain you on their adventures through Featherland.

Faces old and new

Frontline members include faces both familiar and new.

Local publican, Richie Gleeson, will return to the stage again this year after his successful cameo appearance in last year’s production of Aladdin.

However, this year he will take on a more substantial role as The King of Featherland.

Other roles include Lauryn Boyle as the Queen of Featherland, Pamela O'Donnell as the Evil Baron, Aoife Hall as Cutie, Amy Everard as Fruity, Kevin Fahey as Give, Diarmuid Vaughan as Take, Jack O'Meara as Simple Simon, Kevin Twohig as Jack, Laura O'Donnell as Jill, Jennifer Lynch as Monsieur Jacques, Grainne Vaughan as the Minister of Eggs and Mary Kelleher as Gertie The Goose.

Evening performances will commence at 7.30pm with a matinée performance on Saturday 23 at 2.30pm.

Tickets for evening performances are priced at €15 and €12 for the matinée performance.

Family tickets are priced at €50 (4 tickets).

Tickets can be purchased on-line or at the theatre box office from Monday, November 4.

This show is well worth a gander so be sure to book your tickets!

All proceeds from our fundraising events are in aid of The White Memorial Theatre Restoration Fund.

The White Memorial is an institution in Clonmel that deserves everyone's support. It has been the home of theatre in the town for generations, providing countless hours of entertainment for young and old.

Its survival is vital so support for all fundraising efforts should be generously supported.