Tipperary afternoon tea dancing with the Michael Collins Band in Cahir

The Michael Collins Band, one of the top attractions on the scene, will appear for an afternoon tea dancing bank holiday special at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, Cahir on Monday next, October 28.

Dancing fans are invited to join Michael for a great evening of waltzes, quick steps and jiving, with an odd ‘slosh’ or two thrown in for good measure.

Doors open at 3pm, with dancing from 3.30pm, and teas will be served.

And, if you’re feeling in the mood for a lovely lunch before the dancing or, indeed, a spot of supper afterwards, the splendid new bar at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel will have an extensive menu on offer.

Contact 052 - 7441288 for all the details.