Christmas Craft Fair begins at South Tipperary Arts Centre

The South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel will be hosting its annual Christmas Craft Exhibition, showcasing works from local and regional artists, from this Thursday, November 28.

Featuring works from talented regional artists such as Eileen Singleton, Tom Dalton, Hanna Van Aelst, Phillipa Kennedy, Claire Molloy, Mandy Parslow, Bernadette Tuite and Sarah Farrelly, the Christmas Craft Exhibition will have a myriad of hand-crafted works available for both viewing and purchase.

It's hoped that people will come along and experience this wonderful exhibition in the build-up to Christmas.

