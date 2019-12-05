Santa Claus will switch on Christmas lights in Clonmel on Saturday

The Christmas atmosphere will be very evident in Clonmel’s town centre this Saturday afternoon, December 7, when Santa Claus arrives at the Main Guard to officially switch on the Christmas lights at 4pm.

Popular local band The Pearly Whites will perform and there will be other entertainment before and after Santa’s arrival.

Also on Saturday in Clonmel, family workshops will be held at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History and the library from 10am to 12.30pm.

Admission is free but pre-booking is required.

For more information contact Julia Walsh at 076-1065254 or Stephanie Woods at 076-1066127.

Christmas art and crafts will also be held at the museum from 11.30am-3pm.

Admission is free and this is suitable for all ages.

On the following Saturday afternoon, December 14, a kids carnival will be held at Mitchel Street and under the arches of the Main Guard.

Activities will include a panto, live music and other performers.

Free parking is available every Saturday during December in Clonmel in the council-owned car parks only.

On-street and private parking charges continue to apply on these dates.

