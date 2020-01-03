ENTERTAINMENT
Big Tipperary gig with John McNicholl 'romancing the Lodge' in Kilcoran
THE PLACE TO BE ON ST. VALENTINE'S NIGHT
John McNicholl for St Valentine's Night show in Kilcoran Lodge Hotel
Having enjoyed a very successful afternoon tea dance with Michael Collins on New Year’s Day, Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, Cahir is now finalising plans for ‘Romancing the Lodge’ - a very special night with top star John McNicholl and his band on Valentine’s Night, Friday, February 14.
This promises to be a night to remember, not just for love struck couples, but, indeed, anyone wishing to enjoy a romantic evening out on Valentine’s.
And, Kilcoran Lodge Hotel has come up with a unique package of options to celebrate the occasion.
You can enjoy dine and dance, dine, dance and overnight accommodation or just dance only …. You get the choose and there’s a great deal on offer no matter what you decide!
A call to 052 - 7441288 will put you in the picture.
In the meantime, there’s another treat on the way for social dancing fans with the visit of Checkers on Sunday night, January 26.
