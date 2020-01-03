Big Tipperary gig with John McNicholl 'romancing the Lodge' in Kilcoran

Having enjoyed a very successful afternoon tea dance with Michael Collins on New Year’s Day, Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, Cahir is now finalising plans for ‘Romancing the Lodge’ - a very special night with top star John McNicholl and his band on Valentine’s Night, Friday, February 14.

This promises to be a night to remember, not just for love struck couples, but, indeed, anyone wishing to enjoy a romantic evening out on Valentine’s.

And, Kilcoran Lodge Hotel has come up with a unique package of options to celebrate the occasion.

You can enjoy dine and dance, dine, dance and overnight accommodation or just dance only …. You get the choose and there’s a great deal on offer no matter what you decide!

A call to 052 - 7441288 will put you in the picture.

In the meantime, there’s another treat on the way for social dancing fans with the visit of Checkers on Sunday night, January 26.