Great night of music at Nenagh Arts Centre

Soul Kinda Wonderful is the UK’s number one tribute to the legendary 1950’s group The Drifters.

Lead vocalist, Richie Sampson, has performed alongside former long standing members of The Drifters, such as Ray Lewis, Billy Lewis, Butch Leake and Roy Hemming’s at various times.

The band breathes new life into the classic Drifters hits such as Under the Boardwalk, Save the Last Dance for Me, Up On The Roof and Kissing In The Back Row of The Movies.

Their show combines The Drifters greatest hits along with other classic motown and soul favourites from artists such as The Four Tops and The Temptations.

With their direct history to the soul and motown movement of yesteryear and incredible musical talent, Soul ‘Kinda’ Wonderful have played for celebrities such as David Beckham, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, and Sir Trevor McDonald to name a few.

The group will stop by Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8pm. Tickets cost €25 and are on sale now from nenagharts.com.