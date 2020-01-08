Exhibition by renowned artist John Keating continues in Tipperary

Tipperary Museum in Clonmel is currently hosting an exquisite exhibition by internationally-renowned local artist John Keating, which was officially launched by Michael Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council.

John was born in Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel and was instrumental, along with Maureen Purcell, in setting up STAG, South Tipperary Art Group, in the 1960s.

When speaking at the launch of the exhibition, titled Heads Hands Life Fragments Still Life, he spoke affectionately about his teacher, the late Margaret (Moggie) Condon, who he said gave him the skills and encouragement to create experimental artworks with a limited palette.

John later studied at Crawford College of Art, Cork; Trinity College, Dublin; Loughborough University and the Art Students League of New York on a Merit Scholarship.

His work has received international attention and he has exhibited with world- renowned artists including Lucien Freud, Giacomo Manzu, Rainer Fetting, Enzo Cucchi, KK Hodicke, Arnulf Rainer and Hermann Albert.

With over 25 awards received from Ireland, Italy, Monaco, USA, China and the United Kingdom, John is most proud of his Gold Medal of Honour of Olympic Fine Art 2012, London.

In association with the exhibition, Julia Walsh coordinated a painting masterclass workshop with John Keating at the museum.

A sketching masterclass with Loreto and Presentation secondary schools, which tied into the secondary schools Leaving Certificate curriculum, was also facilitated.

The exhibition is running until February 28, and admission to the museum is free.

The museum may be contacted for donations, workshops, talks or project proposals via museum@tipperarycoco.ie or call 076-1065252.