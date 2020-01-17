Former Tipperary town student Susie Q releases new single Winter’s Here

Oola musician Susan Quirke, AKA Susie Q, has released a stunning new song and video that is perfect for getting you in the mood for the cosy winter days.

Winter’s Here is the fourth release from the former St. Anne's, Tipperary town student and features some of Ireland’s leading musicians including acclaimed violinist Colm Mac Con Iomaire, ex Lír guitarist Colm Quearney,Justin Carroll on keyboard, Graham Hopkins on drums, and Rob Malone on bass.

“I wrote this song as a reminder to myself to stay in tune with the cycles of nature. When we resist these natural cycles we can create unnecessary suffering for ourselves. Too often in our culture, we put immense pressure on ourselves in January to push forward, create resolutions, be out and about.

This internal pressure to drive forward in January goes against the grain of the cycles of nature. There is also a huge rest deficit in our society which can lead to higher stress levels, something I see many people struggle with as part of my work as a meditation teacher. So this song and music video is an invitation to rest, and also a kind of meditation to help people drop back the gears and go easy on themselves until spring comes forth.” says Susan.

Susan’s current single and previous releases are available now on Spotify, Bandcamp, YouTube and on www.susanquirke.com