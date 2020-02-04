Tipperary to host a wonderful new take on Irish step dancing

On Tuesday, February 11, in the Source Arts Centre in Thurles, leading international choreographer, former dancer with Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and lead female dancer in Gaelforce Dance, Kristyn Fontanella presents IN LiMBO, a wonderful new take on Irish step dancing.

IN LiMBO takes audiences on a journey where few have gone with Irish dancing and the performance will take place at 8pm. IN LiMBO introduces the audience to another possibility within a dance form that they thought they already knew.

Sitting in-between the two worlds of traditional and contemporary dance, IN LiMBO seeks to answer the questions- what is Irish dance? and where is it going? Four live musicians and six dancers have taken the basics of what makes Irish dancing so attractive and have translated it into a new but still recognizable language of music and dance.

Originally from Connecticut in the United States, Kristyn Fontanella is a highly acclaimed and sought-after dancer and choreographer. She also teaches on the MA and BA Dance programmes at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick.

IN LiMBO is being performed as part of a national tour in towns and cities all over Ireland including Thurles, Dublin, Limerick, Roscommon, Letterkenny, Portlaoise, and Ennis.

For more information and to book your tickets please see www.thesourceartscentre.ie