Quiz with a difference to help Scout group in Tipperary

Not only is Saturday February 29 a unique date in the 2020 calendar, it is also the date of Clonmel’s first ever Monster Loco Quiz, hosted by The Clonmel Park Hotel in association with Clonmel Scout Group.

If you are looking for a fun night out with friends or work colleagues, or just interested in something different for a bit of craic, then this unique game show-styled quiz is for you.

The quiz has something for everyone - trivia questions, an interactive phone round, loco bingo, Deal or No Deal and a Catchphrase-type round. It’s a seriously fun night, with loads of laughs along the way.

Entry is €40 per team of four, which includes four tickets for the monster raffle with some incredible prizes such as a 32-inch Smart LED tv; a laptop, a €200 voucher for Panda Carpets, a €160 voucher for a Barlo Motors gold car service, a €100 voucher for a Barlos motor valet, golf for two at Mount Juliet, a Delonghi coffee machine, a €70 voucher for Chez Hans, family passes to Dublin Zoo, three pairs of IMC Cinema tickets and two Google Nest Mini Home Smart speakers.

At the interval there will be another raffle, with all the proceeds going to Clonmel Scouting Initiatives.

The prizes include wine, spirits, chocolates, biscuits, hampers and a few surprises.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the reception of Clonmel Park Hotel for what promises to be a great night.

