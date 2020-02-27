Country star Colin Kenny releases new single

Colin Kenny, the Banagher man who wears the moniker of 'the singing barber' will soon be back on the airwaves with a brand new number, Head Over Heels In Love.

His new release sees Kenny slow things down emotionally with a track that's full of both sentimentality and gratitude. Sure to have country fans taking to the dance floor again, as a songwriter, this track certainly represents Kenny's most sentimental take on life to date.

“It's a little bit of a change of direction in one sense all right, if not of pace. It's still very much a country song and written to get people up and out on the floor. So that in a way, I guess, folks can create some memories of their own to this song, either by falling in love maybe, or by remembering why they fell in love in the first place.”

The Shannonsider first caught the ear of country music lovers when his debut single, Don't Close Your Eyes, showcased his undeniable ability as a vocal stylist.

In 2019, 'the singing barber' made the cut at the prestigious Hot Country TV Awards, collecting the Gene Stuart Music Inspiration Award.

For further information follow Colin on his official Facebook music page.

Colin will be among the artists performing at the Country Comes Together dance in the Well, Moate, on March 10.