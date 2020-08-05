New outdoor escape game comes to Tipperary

A new interactive outdoor escape experience is coming to Clonmel on Saturday August 29.

The Big Escape Live has been created so that hundreds can play the GPS-activated game while still following social distancing rules.

The event in Clonmel will see groups of up to six people playing against each other, with a leaderboard updated in real time giving those taking part a competitive edge.

The gaming experience will see the town turned into a giant playground with teams solving puzzles, cracking codes and completing challenges to take down Big Al’s casino in a classic heist.

Mark French from The Big Escape Live says “we’re excited to bring the game to Clonmel.

“There’s a flexible start time from the Main Guard, giving people the opportunity to play at different times. But as teams navigate the streets together they’ll be near to each other, which will hopefully create a buzz around the town, especially if they’re playing in fancy dress, which is optional.

“Teams can choose when they play the game, as tickets are valid for six months, but after being locked in for so long we want to try and create a fun and safe outdoor atmosphere for people to enjoy.”

The live event takes place on August 29, with teams encouraged to play between 10am and 2pm.

Tickets cost €48 per team (a maximum of six people), with children playing for free, and may be booked at https://thebigescape.com/locations

