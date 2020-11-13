Top ebook and audiobook recommendations from Tipperary Library digital services

Great recommendations from Tipperary Library eServices, including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course! Remember, you can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and pin number. Call 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie for more information.

BorrowBox eBook: There Is Confusion by Jessie Redmon Fauset

A rediscovered classic about how racism and sexism tests the spirit, ambition, and character of three children growing up in Hell’s Kitchen and Harlem, from the literary editor of The Crisis, the official magazine of the NAACP.

Set in early twentieth-century New York City, There Is Confusion tells the story of Joanna Marshall, a talented dancer willing to sacrifice everything for success; Maggie Ellersley, an extraordinarily beautiful girl determined to leave her working-class background behind; and Peter Bye, a clever would-be surgeon who is driven by his love for Joanna.

As children, Maggie, Joanna, and Peter support each other’s dreams. But when romance threatens to change the balance of their friendship, Joanna makes two irrevocable decisions—and sets off a chain of events that wreaks havoc with all of their lives.



BorrowBox eAudioBook: Absolute Proof written by Peter James and read by Hugh Bonneville

Investigative reporter Ross Hunter nearly didn’t answer the phone call that would change his life – and possibly the world – for ever. ‘I’d just like to assure you I’m not a nutcase, Mr Hunter. My name is Dr Harry F. Cook. I know this is going to sound strange, but I’ve recently been given absolute proof of God’s existence – and I’ve been advised there is a writer, a respected journalist called Ross Hunter, who could help me to get taken seriously.’

What would it take to prove the existence of God? And what would be the consequences? This question and its answer lie at the heart of Absolute Proof, an international thriller from bestselling author Peter James.

BorrowBox Kids’ eBook: The Civil Rights Movement by Nancy Ohlin

Get ready to blast back to the past and learn all about the Civil Rights Movement! When people think about the Civil Rights Movement, things like segregation and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech may come to mind. But what was the movement all about, and what social changes did it bring?

This engaging nonfiction book, complete with black and white interior illustrations, will make readers feel like they've traveled back in time.

Borrowbox Kids’eAudioBook: Tomorrow I'll Be Kind written by Jessica Hische and read by Robin Miles

This uplifting and positive book encourages kids to promise that tomorrow, they will be grateful, helpful, and kind.

Immerse yourself in the beautifully hand-lettered words of widsom, hope, and positivity alongside adorable illustrations of love and caring.

This book is a reminder to all readers, young and old, that the smallest kind gesture can make the biggest difference in the world--we just have to remember to be kind to one another.

Losing Earth: The Decade We Could Have Stopped Climate Change written by Nathaniel Rich and read by Matt Godfrey

By 1979, we knew all that we know now about the science of climate change – what was happening, why it was happening, and how to stop it. Over the next ten years, we had the very real opportunity to stop it. Obviously, we failed.

eMagazines

Between streaming movies, downloading our eBooks, working from home and zooming your family and friends your WiFi might be coming under some added pressure these days. The latest edition of WebUser will show you how to get the best out of yours. For more information go to https://www.tipperarylibraries.ie/rbdigital-magazine-service/

PressReader

Stay in touch with world events and get daily newspapers and magazines straight to your device every day. There are thousands of titles to choose from, visit tipperarylibraries.ie/online-newspapers to find out more.

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography. Log on to universalclass.com to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Advocacy for Elderly Patients

With growing numbers of seniors in our aging population, families and extended family members are finding themselves in a position where they're providing for some or all of the care for their senior loved ones. Understanding basic rights of patients and how such rights apply to the elderly will help you become an advocate for not only elderly patients, but for other family members and friends. In this course, you'll learn what an advocate is, what one does, and why it's important to be an advocate for patient care today.

