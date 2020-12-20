The Vanbrugh Quartet are coming to The Source Arts Centre this January

The Vanbrugh Quartet come to The Source Arts Centre on January 29 at 8pm. Tickets cost €15.

As part of the Foundation’s series of concerts in 2020 celebrating the music of Beethoven on the 250th anniversary of his birth, members of the Vanbrugh Quartet will present two of Beethoven’s sixteen quartets.

Based in Cork from 1986 to 2017 and over its three decades the group gave close to three thousand concerts, presenting the chamber music repertoire to audiences throughout Ireland, Europe, the Americas and the Far East.

Commercial recordings include more than thirty CDs of repertoire and in 2016 the group was presented with the National Concert Hall’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Booking early is advisable due to limited capacity on all events to comply with safe social distancing. Sales for each event will close two days prior to the event date - tickets must be purchased prior to this.

Tickets are not available to purchase on the day/ night of the event. Seating is non-allocated when booking.

You will be allocated your seating area on the day/ night by The Source staff member in keeping with social distancing measures.