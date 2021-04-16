Online Tipperary Museum event puts spotlight on War of Independence

The next Young Archaeologist Club event, organised by the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History and aimed at 8–13-year-olds, will be held on this Saturday April 17 at 2.30pm on Zoom.

The session is entitled Materials of war: the Irish War of Independence 1919-21. In this session participants will get a closer look at weapons, uniform items, articles of clothing and domestic items from the era.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask lots of questions too.

The session will be facilitated by Dave Swift, a regular visitor to the museum and schools to give living history presentations.

This is a free online event but booking is essential.

To secure your place email julia.walsh@tipperarycoco.ie or museum@tipperary coco.ie.

A Zoom meeting link will be sent the day before the event to those registered.

