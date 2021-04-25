Great line up of events for Tipperary Bealtaine 2021

Tipperary Bealtaine 2021 are getting ready for a thrilling programme starting with “How To” workshops and virtual visits to the National Library and National Gallery

Every year, Tipperary County Council Arts Office and Libraries Service together with artists and arts organisations in the county, promote and celebrate the Bealtaine festival celebrating creativity throughout our lives.

The Tipperary theme of this year’s Bealtaine Festival is “Give Me Shelter”, echoing the fact that everyone has been cocooning at home.

“This year, our aim is to reach as many people as possible in the comfort of their own homes, be that in care or domestic settings. We are especially committed to older adults who may have limited access to or knowledge of the internet. We would normally visit your groups or care home with an event or activity during May, this time we are coming to you online” says Cllr. Michael Smith, Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council in launching the 2021 festival.

Despite the challenges of the past year, Tipperary Bealtaine festival is hosting a wonderful online programme for you to enjoy from home.

To ensure that everyone has the knowledge and tools to access the online programme, Tipperary Bealtaine is offering introductory tutorials that will aim to make everyone feel more comfortable with using Zoom.

Participants will also be shown how to access the diverse events scheduled throughout the festival. If you know some-one who would enjoy our Bealtaine programme but who might like some support in accessing the online content then register for these workshops by ringing 0761 06 6448 or emailing artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie.

The first workshop will take place on April 23, 2021 at 11:30am and will focus on how to use Zoom.

The second How to Workshop will take place on April 30 at 11:30am. This workshop will take participants on a tour of what’s available in the world of online culture and the arts.

Did you know that you can watch live online performances at the Sydney Opera House? Or peruse the digital exhibitions curated by the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York? Are you interested in genealogy and archives? Whether your tastes lie in music and performance, visual art, or history, we will showcase some of the best online resources, both at home and abroad. The link to the Zoom meeting will be sent via email a day before the event is scheduled to take place.

On May 7 at 3pm visit the National Library via a virtual tour or how about taking a trip to the National Gallery of Ireland on May 21 at 3pm.

To book for these workshops and tours contact us on artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie.