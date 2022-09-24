Family Harvest Celebration will be held in south Tipperary church

The Family Harvest Celebration will be held at Old St Mary's Church, Clonmel this Sunday
A Family Harvest Celebration will be held in Old St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Clonmel on this Sunday at 11am.
The parishioners extend a warm welcome to everyone to attend.
Refreshments will be served afterwards.
