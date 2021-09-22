Search

22/09/2021

People in Tipperary urged to get involved in Trick or Treat for a great cause

Fun while raising funds for Children’s Health Foundation this Halloween

Trick or Treat

Lucy Kennedy and mighty monsters Aoife and Ciara Jane launch Trick or Treat for Sick Children 2021 and are calling on everyone in Tipperary to get involved for a great cause

Broadcaster, TV personality and mother, Lucy Kennedy, has  launched the annual Trick or Treat for Sick Children fundraising campaign in aid of Children’s Health Foundation, with the help of two mighty little monsters, Aoife and Ciara Jane O'Sullivan who have both spent time at CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street.

Children’s Health Foundation and MiWadi are calling on families, friends, and communities in Tipperary to take part in some mighty monster fun by hosting spectacularly spooky Halloween activities at home, in school or creche, in the workplace, or even virtually while making a contribution to support the magic that happens in CHI hospitals every day.

Funds raised will help to purchase vital, life-saving equipment for sick children all across Ireland.

Trick or Treat for Sick Children, which is proudly supported by MiWadi for the ninth year-in-a-row, will raise funds Children’s Health Foundation, which supports sick children and their families in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres.

As part of this year’s campaign, MiWadi has also partnered with renowned children’s book illustrator Chris Judge to create a selection of bespoke Fruit Monster artworks that will be made available for charity auction across MiWadi Ireland’s Instagram page from October.

There will be four original pieces of artwork up for grabs for the highest bidder, with all proceeds going directly to the Trick or Treat for Sick Children campaign. 

To register for a personalised Trick or Treat for Sick Children Party Pack, register at www.childrenshealth.ie/trickortreat or call 01-7091700 for the pack, which includes posters, stickers and much more.

Protest over Carrick-on-Suir hospital closure takes place at the Dáil today

 

