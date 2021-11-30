Carrick-on-Suir Camera Club hosts photographic exhibition

Carrick-on-Suir Library where the Camera Club exhibition is taking place
An exhibition of framed photographic images by members of the Carrick Camera Club can be viewed in the Sean Healy Memorial Library in Carrick-on-Suir at the moment.
The beautiful images are all for sale. All are welcome to call in to the library at Greenside, Carrick-on-Suir
