Tipperary resource centre to support mental health campaign

Creating, maintaining and staying connected with others helps tackle loneliness, creates a sense of belonging and purpose and builds relationships
A coffee and walk morning in support of the Hello, how are you campaign with Mental Health Ireland will be held at the Clonmel Community Resource Centre in Kickham Street between 10.30am and 12.30pm on this Friday, April 8.
The campaign is about connection and engaging in open conversations about mental health.
It asks individuals, communities, workplaces, friends and family to say hello and ask the question “how are you?” in a meaningful way. Asking this small question and having one conversation can make a real difference in someone’s life.
