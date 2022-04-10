Mountain walk in Tipperary will cater for all levels of fitness

Registration is now open for the annual Knockmealdown Crossing, the series of walks organised by the Clonmel-based Peaks Mountaineering Club.

Three walks, with all levels of fitness catered for, will be held on Saturday, April 23.

All walks will start and finish in the Community Hall, Newcastle (E91 C3V9), with a hot meal served at the conclusion of each walk.

Walk A covers a distance of approximately 29 kilometres, with a height gain of approximately 1,250 metres. Check-in is from 7am to 7.30am, with the bus leaving at 7.45am. This walk is self-navigating and requires a high level of fitness and skill.

Walk B covers a distance of approximately 22 kilometres, with a height gain of approximately 1,040 metres. Check-in is from 8am to 8.30am, with the bus leaving at 8.45am. This is a led walk, taking in Bay Lough and some of the high peaks of the Knockmealdowns, and requires a very good level of fitness.

The distance for Walk C is approximately 17.5 kilometres. Check-in is from 9.30am to 10.15am, with the bus leaving at 10.30am. This is a led walk on tracks and forest paths along the foothills of the Knockmealdowns and requires a reasonable level of fitness.

Log onto www.peaksmcclonmel.ie to register and for more information. The closing date for registration is Good Friday, April 15.

All walkers must check in at the Community Hall in Newcastle and must be over 18 years of age to participate.

All walkers are advised to have suitable footwear, raingear, food and drink and also a change of clothes.

Buses will transport all walkers to the start of the various walks. The €30 entry fee includes transport and a hot meal.

Any profits from this event will be donated to the Climb with Charlie fundraiser and South East Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA).