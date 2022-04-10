Clonmel Flower Club members are preparing for monthly meeting

Clonmel Flower Club's monthly meeting will be held next Wednesday night at Hotel Minella
Clonmel Flower Club will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 13 in Hotel Minella.
New members are welcome and club president, Mildred Stokes will give a class for beginners at 7.30pm.
The guest speaker is Laura Moloney from Laurel the Salon in Irishtown.
The titles for the club competitions are Novices and Beginners: Tulip Time 60 cms, Intermediate: Hear my Song 60 cms, Advanced:Double Decker 80 cms.
Preparations are continuing for the Knockmealdown Crossing, which is taking place on Saturday, April 23
Library service members at the launch of the Local Authority Museums Network five-year strategy in Dublin
