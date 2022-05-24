Annual clean-up at graveyard in south Tipperary

The clean-up at Killaloan cemetery will take place from 10am to 12 noon on Saturday week, June 4
The Killaloan cemetery committee has designated Saturday week, June 4 for the annual tidy-up at the graveyard, which is situated at Newtown Anner on the Waterford Road outside the town of Clonmel.
Volunteers are asked to attend from 10am to 12 noon that morning and all are welcome.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.