Get Glam with Gret: Christmas countdown is well underway

Welcome to December everyone, the most fabulous time of the year, and I for one am glad that November is out of the way!

From now on everyone will be sorting their Christmas party nights and last week I had the fabulous chance to pop over to Clonmel Park Hotel and Leisure Centre and enjoy their new bar menu and their superb gin menu.

Laura and the team have really done themselves justice with the amazing array of food and beverages.

So whether you're out with the girls for a catch up before Christmas or you're enjoying a date night, be sure and pop on over and enjoy the wonderful food on offer. Thanks so much Laura!

PICTURE: Out enjoying the fabulous food at the Clonmel Park Hotel ahead of their Christmas party nights

I am busy sorting the last few items for my style night event in Tipperary town and prepping myself for the fashion segment of the show. My segment for the night will include how to wear items already in your wardrobe and moving from one season to the next without endless buying.

Social Media has a tendency nowadays to up the anti in the impulse shopping stakes with so many bloggers and stylists showcasing the most amazing style!

A question I get asked quite a lot is how to move from one season to the next without spending a fortune on a new wardrobe.

The answer is simple - purchase items that will never go out of fashion and you won't get caught over-buying!

For example in the picture below I'm wearing a dress I bought in the summer from Penny's and layered it up for winter with these gorgeous leather look leggings from versofashions in Cork, a belt from Zara and leather jacket from Pennys and tah- dah, you've a new look!

Pleated skirts are also fabulous to have in your wardrobe as they'll offer endless style! Here's one I bought again in the summer but layered up for winter!

Lots of love Gretta xx