Tipperary blogger Get Glam with Gret announces style event at the Excel

The hustle and bustle of Christmas is well and truly upon us with Black Friday done and dusted, the extra spending has definitely kicked up a gear!

The Christmas lights are starting to appear in every town and Santa is on every kids mind. It certainly brings me back to when I was a child and my Santa list was basic with board games and dolls but now it seems like its an endless array of gadgets and the latest trends.

So where to start with your Christmas shopping? For me this year its all about shopping local as all of our towns need our support. Try to do as much as you can to help and support local shops and family run businesses. I guarantee you will find brilliant gifts in almost every nook and cranny!

For example I really love these great gift ideas, pictured above, at Joe's Garden Centre in Tipperary Town.

They have such a wonderful array of beautiful Christmas decorations, handbags and scarves! Your local beauticians are also one to keep in mind as they stock amazing gifts from makeup to candles you'll find something for everyone!

Style Night announcement!

True to my word in supporting local, I've decided to hold a Christmas Style event on December 13 showcasing different businesses around Tipperary town. It promises to be a night of glitz and glam and there’s a great mini makeover for someone too! Tickets cost €20 and are available now at Tipperary Excel on 062 80520. Proceeds from the night are going to Gaelscoil Tiobraid Arainn.

Lots of love, Gretta Xxx