Meet veteran Tipperary aid worker Carol Morgan who has been saving lives since 1989  

Veteran Irish aid worker Carol Morgan has called on the people of Ireland to lend their support to Concern Worldwide's latest appeal to help save the lives of as many starving children as possible in Somalia.

The leading aid worker, who is Concern’s Regional Director for the Horn of Africa covering Somalia, Ethopia, Kenya and South Sudan, has urged the Irish people to back Concern's appeal where an estimated 55,000 children are currently at risk of dying from starvation in Somalia before Christmas.

“Malnutrition is killing children every day and as Christmas approaches, we are asking the Irish public to help us save as many lives as possible,” said Carol who spent her formative years in her mother's home parish of Gortnahoe Glengoole while her father worked in the nearby mines.

While growing up Carol was inspired by stories from her aunt who spent time in Africa as a Holy Rosary Sister, and was immediately drawn to the idea of volunteering.

After the family moved to back to her father's native Dublin, Carol said she was determined to follow in the footsteps of her aunt and decided to train in nursing and midwifery with the intention of volunteering in developing countries overseas.

In 1989 she travelled to Ethopia for the first time as a volunteer where she relished her work helping young families. After spending several years working with overseas organisations including Save the Children, Carol deciding to return to education and complete a Masters in Development Studies. For the next number of years Carol spent time in Rwanda, Uganda and Azerbijan as Country Director for Concern, eventually leading to her appointment as Regional Director for the Horn of Africa.

“Many people in Somalia have lost everything as a result of the ongoing violence and the effects of last year’s severe drought, with many unable to feed themselves or their families,” says Carol, explaining the urgency behind Concern's appeal.

As one of Ireland’s most experienced overseas aid workers Carol describes daily life for the many people in Somalia as “incredibly hard” with very high numbers of people displaced from their homes and needing support to meet their most basic needs.

In addition to nutrition support, Concern is also distributing essential items including hygiene and sanitation kits, kitchen ware, mosquito nets, and cash transfers to those living in Somalia’s camps for internally displaced people.

“We ask everyone to do what they can this Christmas. These people have suffered immensely and many have completely lost their livelihoods so we need to continue to support them and help them to rebuild,” she says.

For more information on Concern Worldwide’s Christmas Appeal, see www.concern.net or call 1850 410 510.